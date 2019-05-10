For safety patrol, two or three kids get picked from a classroom by their teacher to help keep the school safe. There are students from fourth and fifth grades.

Each kid is in a different spot in the school, and they stay there patrolling that place to make sure each kid is following the right rules. Safety patrol students also monitor the bus. Our job is to help the principal. We sometimes tell students to stop running in the hallways, tell them to speak quietly, or watch them just in case they get physical.

In order to get picked for safety patrol, you have to be on your best behavior in your classroom and do your homework every single day. Safety patrol is a hard job because you have to keep track of other kids' behavior.

Things you can’t do in safety patrol are scream at the students or take anything from the students, and you can’t be bossy or mean.

We love our job!

Theresa Moskowski’s fourth-grade students, Walnut Street School, Uniondale