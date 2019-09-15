Need a locker makeover?

Do you need a locker redo?

If you are in the middle or high school, you probably have a school locker. It is yours for the school year, so we think it is important to make it look great. It's so early in the school year, but making your locker look great all starts with one person: you. Usually girls decorate their lockers more than boys do. There are a lot of great accessories out there to make your locker look amazing.

The most useful thing to use for your locker is a shelf. On your shelf, you can neatly put your books, binders, folders and backpack. A dry-erase board is used when you have an upcoming test or want to give yourself a reminder. Magnets are used when you want to hang up pictures. A light or mini-chandelier is fun.

On friends’ birthdays, you can decorate their lockers. You wrap the outside with wrapping paper and put pictures and notes on the outside. On the inside, you can put pictures, candy and balloons to surprise them.

Try to keep your locker neat. We think you should clean out your locker every quarter. Be sure to stay as organized as possible. If you’re having trouble opening your locker at any point, ask a teacher or a friend to help you. This is how to keep your locker neat and looking good.

Valentina Gatti and Bonnie Hersch’s sixth-grade class, Wantagh Middle School