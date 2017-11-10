I am a big fan of the “Warriors” book series, and if you read a few of the books, I am sure you are too! It’s extra special if you like cats, fantasy and magic. Here are some facts about this interesting series:

The “Warriors” series, about cats, is written by Erin Hunter.

They have their own law called the warrior code.

The cats are separated into four groups: WindClan, RiverClan, ThunderClan and ShadowClan.

Each clan has its own territory, and they also eat different types of prey.

Each clan has a leader, a deputy and warriors. Most of the time there are apprentices; sometimes there are queens, elders and kittens. There are also one or two medicine cats.

There’s another clan that’s in the sky. It’s called StarClan. When cats die, they join the ranks of StarClan.

The cats have a different language. They call cars “monsters” and roads “thunderpaths.” House cats are called “kittypets.”