Washington, D.C., is a great place to visit and to vacation with your family. I went with my family and our really good friends and we saw a lot of cool places. I saw the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and the White House.

The Abraham Lincoln statue was huge and it was very realistic-looking. There are a lot of stairs that led up to the statue, and when I got up to it I took pictures, and my friend told me the story about how Abe Lincoln died.

The Washington Monument is really tall — 555 feet, 5-1/8 inches, to be exact. I learned that years ago only men were allowed to go on the elevator in the monument, but women and children had to walk up 897 stairs. The top of the monument is very sharp. When we got back down and started to walk away, my mom took a cool picture that looked like I was holding the Washington Monument in my hands.

The White House is very pretty from the outside. Unfortunately, we didn’t get tickets in time, so we couldn’t tour the inside, but outside there were fountains, a giant pond and nicely trimmed bushes. There is a huge American flag coming up from the top of the White House.

Washington, D.C., was an amazing trip, and I recommend you go there if you haven’t already.

Cynthia Howe and Stefanie Murphy’s fourth-grade class, RJO Intermediate School, Kings Park