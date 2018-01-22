There has been a lot of bullying going on, and we would like to share Liam’s experiences. He is a boy who lives in our town, Garden City. Liam loved to go biking with his friends on Seventh Street to hang out with friends. He loved to eat, too. But then it just stopped. We saw stories on the news and Facebook, and our parents were talking about it.

It all started in seventh grade when he made the soccer team. A few kids called him names and said he wasn’t good enough to make the team. Liam didn’t tell his parents. The unnecessary kicks and punches, Liam refused to tell his parents.

He was slammed into a locker on his birthday and he went home with a bruise on his face. He still didn’t tell his parents. That night they went out to celebrate his birthday, but he didn’t eat anything. He gave his phone to his mom and said, “Too much drama, Mom.”

He started staying home with his family and stopped going to Seventh Street. He also went horseback riding with his dad and really liked it. That’s when his father noticed the weight loss. Liam lost five pounds in one week. That week, he stayed home from school. His mom, in tears, kept asking what was going on. Then he finally told her that seventh grade was horrible. She asked, “How often did this happen?” He said, “Every day, Mom.”

Liam is very sick from an eating disorder. We hope he is OK, we really do. We stand with Liam!