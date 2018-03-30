TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Evening
46° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Here’s how LI kids reacted when we wore two different shoes

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Ashton Hopkins

By Brendan Murphy and Brian Schoemmell Kidsday Reporters
Print

We decided to wear two different shoes one day, to see how kids would react to something unusual, such as different shoes on the same person. Brian wore a dress shoe and a sneaker. Brendan wore a snow boot and a flip-flop. Seventeen kids noticed Brendan’s shoes didn’t match, and 11 kids noticed Brian was wearing different shoes.

Brian’s first favorite reaction was, “Are you wearing two different shoes?” Like they were surprised. (I’m guessing they were — I mean, I would be too.) The other was, “Uhhhhhh, why are you wearing two different shoes? Could you not find the other match or something like that?” As if they were confused. (Again, they most likely were.)

Brendan’s two favorite reactions were as follows: “Did you break your foot?” (The snow boot must have looked like the boot cast some people wear after they break their foot.) And a weird stare by a fifth-grader got us some laughs.

The total number of kids who noticed us doing this strange two-shoe experiment was 28. It was a very fun, funny and silly experiment. Kids most likely noticed Brendan’s different shoes because of the much larger difference between a snow boot and a flip-flop.

Brian Harvey’s sixth-grade class, Minnesauke Elementary School, East Setauket

By Brendan Murphy and Brian Schoemmell Kidsday Reporters

More Family

While Oreos didn't come out with a new New Easter, spring candies and treats
Ten Googled Questions for Parenting. How to bathe Top 10 most Googled parenting questions in New York
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 25 places where kids eat free on LI
Ryan Kalinowski, age 4.5 months, is ready for Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
This may be one of the oldest tricks 12 family-friendly April Fools' Day pranks
Crack open the egg to find one of Last-minute Easter basket gifts to buy now