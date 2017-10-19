I have two pet chickens. They are annoying, sweet, greedy, fast and smart. They are useful because they lay brown organic eggs, which we eat or incubate. Sometimes they are annoying because they do whatever they want to do.
They are greedy because one day they ate some rice that we had cooked for dinner. They are smart because when they see predators, they will scream very loudly to let others know. We bought them because they are cute.
They are sweet because they eat most of the bugs that eat our plants. We eat the eggs because the eggs are delicious. We incubate some of the eggs so there will be more chicks.

