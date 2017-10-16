We don’t have them often, but when we do, we just love the taste of a delicious Slurpee from 7-Eleven. We wanted to find out which flavor of Slurpee everyone liked most, so we went to kids in grades four and five and asked them.
Here are our results:
Most Popular
Blue Raspberry: 42
Cherry: 21
Piña colada 21
Cola: 14
Cherry cola: 13
Sour grape: 7
Other: 6
In all, 124 kids responded, and every one of them likes to have a Slurpee once in a while. As you can see, Blue Raspberry was the easy winner. We all know that we have to sip it slowly, but kids say they don’t mind the “brain freeze” when they drink it too fast, and it is a fun way to cool down after having fun with our friends.
Comments
