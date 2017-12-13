I played with 60 Seconds — What’s Your Story (The Purple Cow). The object of this game is for players to create and tell a story using words on the cards you are dealt.

Cards are divided into five piles, and you take one from each pile. You start a timer and get 60 seconds. Finally you have to make your story out of the words.

I think the game is awesome. It would help people learn more about others. The game gets your brain pumping with creative ideas and will really help you think.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5