60 Seconds — What’s Your Story: Get creative really fast

Kidsday reporter Danielle Daleus tested the game 60

Kidsday reporter Danielle Daleus tested the game 60 Seconds -- What's Your Story. Photo Credit: Newsday / Pat Mullooly

By Danielle Daleus Kidsday Reporter
I played with 60 Seconds — What’s Your Story (The Purple Cow). The object of this game is for players to create and tell a story using words on the cards you are dealt.

Cards are divided into five piles, and you take one from each pile. You start a timer and get 60 seconds. Finally you have to make your story out of the words.

I think the game is awesome. It would help people learn more about others. The game gets your brain pumping with creative ideas and will really help you think.

Ages: 8 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

