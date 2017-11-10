This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Whiffer Sniffers make a great-smelling collection

Kidsday reporters Natalie Bongiorno, left, and Jade Skinner

Kidsday reporters Natalie Bongiorno, left, and Jade Skinner with the Whiffer Sniffers. Photo Credit: Sam Carrell

By Natalie Bongiorno and Jade Skinner  Kidsday Reporters
Have you ever smelled something that made you think, “Wow!” Well, be prepared to smell the wonderful Whiffer Sniffers. There are many different types. We liked Phil O’ Jelly and Jay Bean. Our least favorite one is Sonny Shine . . . it does not smell good.

All the Whiffer Sniffers smell the same as their name. They should make a new one, and that new one should be a perfume. You can hang them in your car or put them in your backpack, a bag or anywhere you want. You also can collect them.

All in all, Whiffer Sniffers are amazing to smell, and you can put them anywhere. For more, go online to whiffersniffers.com

