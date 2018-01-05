TODAY'S PAPER
White-water rafting in upstate New York is a fun family trip

Kidsday reporter Emily Wyman and her family go

Kidsday reporter Emily Wyman and her family go white-water rafting on the Sacandaga River in upstate New York. Photo Credit: Wyman family

By Emily Wyman Kidsday Reporter
“Nose up, toes up!” That’s what our guide said was the most important rule to remember.

I went white-water rafting with my family in Lake George last summer. I went with my mom, dad, sister, cousin, uncle and grandpa. I was the youngest, at age 9, and my grandpa was the oldest, at age 85.

We all had to wear life jackets, and my sister and I had to wear helmets because we were under 13 years old. There were seven of us, another family of three, and a guide on the raft. We each had a paddle and we went down the Sacandaga River in upstate New York. This trip took us two hours. After paddling for half an hour, we had 15 minutes to relax in the calm water where there were no rapids. I swam with my family. My grandpa lost one of his water shoes.

The biggest rapids were at the end. This spring or summer I want to do the eight-hour white-water rafting tour on the Hudson River. I can’t wait!

There are rafting tours all over the area. To find one, visit wildwaters.net

By Emily Wyman Kidsday Reporter
