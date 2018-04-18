Have you ever thought about the thrill of being on the water, that thought of the waves and the water splashing your face?

Well, my favorite experience of the water is whitewater rafting. Whitewater rafting was one of the best experiences of my life. My favorite part was when I got to sit in the front of the boat and we got to a huge wave and all the water splashed in my face!

But there are some rules to follow to make sure you stay safe while having fun!

Always wear a life vest or personal flotation device.

Hold the paddle the proper way.

Make sure you stay in the boat.

Know the proper swimming techniques.

Know the commands given to you.

Don’t panic if in danger.

Listen to your guide on the raft and water.

Now let’s get back into the fun stuff. I went whitewater rafting at Lake George upstate. It was so much fun and I want to do it again and again.

Here are some places around the country that have great whitewater rafting that are on my wish list: Green River in Colorado, Nenana River in Denali National Park, in Alaska, Salmon River in California, Chattooga River in North Carolina, and American River in Sacramento, California.

You will love rafting because you get time outdoors, see wildlife, spend time with loved ones and for the experience. Whitewater rafting is so much fun and could be the best getaway trip for your family.

