Our experience at the Whitney Museum of American Art in Manhattan was exciting and inspiring. We suggest that you visit the Whitney Museum because it is fun and it was a great experience seeing the amazing artwork of Andy Warhol.

The museum's website says it was founded in 1930 by Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney. Three floors of the museum show off the masterpieces of Andy Warhol. For example, his famous Interview magazines were on display at the museum.

There is a restaurant, cafe and a beautiful rooftop with an amazing view of New York City. The museum has tours and workshops for adults and kids. We especially liked the modern cafe on the rooftop. During golden hour — the period of time before sunset when the lighting is perfect for pictures — we went to the rooftop and watched the sunset, which was amazing and breathtaking.

Info: 99 Gansevoort St., Manhattan, whitney.org

Cherie Gisondi's ninth-grade English class, Carle Place High School