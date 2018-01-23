Ears are for listening to the speaker. Eyes are for looking at the speaker. Does this sound familiar? It’s whole body listening. Whole body listening is very important in Mrs. Tia Albig’s classroom. We did a whole lesson on it. It was fun.

In whole body listening, you use all parts of your body to listen. Eyes are for looking at the speaker, ears are for listening, your mouth is for staying quiet, your hands and feet are for being still, your heart is for being compassionate and kind to the speaker, and your brain is for understanding and problem-solving. For example, when someone is talking to you about something important, your mouth should be closed. You should also not get up a thousand times.

Here is a question for you: Do you do whole body listening? If you don’t, here are some tips. Step one: Keep in mind that someone is speaking and that you need to give all your attention to them (unless a friend is trying to talk to you during an important lesson). Step two: Take notes on whole body listening as if it’s a test. After those steps, you should be a pro at whole body listening.