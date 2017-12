We tested Wild Friends Sew & Craft kits (Four Seasons Crafting). This item is a sewing kit for making tiny plushes. You stitch felt shapes together to form the animal.

This is a very hard task if you’re not experienced with sewing. We think the item needs a lot of concentration and patience. You may do things wrong, but keep going until you’re done.

If you like to sew, this will be great for you. If you do not like sewing, this is not a great toy.

Ages: 9 and older

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5