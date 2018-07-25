My new Wild Things Snow Leopard fuzzy blanket (Fin Fun)is great for so many reasons. Let me tell you some of them.

It is great for cuddling on the couch, long road trips, sleepovers, snow days and even for just sleeping in general. I love it so much, I am constantly wearing it! Not only is it great to snuggle with, it is just so much fun. This fuzzy blanket is great for everyone. I absolutely love it!

If you want something other than a snow leopard, you can get a black bear, snapper turtle, lion, shark, whale or other fun animals. Look online at finfunmermaid.com and you can also find them at Walmart and Amazon.

Michele Lambraia and Dara Perlow’s fourth-grade class, George Washington Elementary School, West Hempstead