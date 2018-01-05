How to win a friend back

Has this ever happened to you? Have you ever lost a friend and don’t know how to win that person’s friendship back? I have a few ideas:

Give them something like a bracelet or a necklace.

Invite them to your birthday party.

If you are playing and you see them by themselves, ask if they want to play.

Let’s say you win a prize, and your friend really wants that prize. You could give the prize to that person.

If they do not like you, just tell them that you are sorry. When you are finished saying sorry, you can tell them a joke.

When it is lunchtime and they want a snack, you could offer extra money to buy them something.

These are some ways in which you can get a friend back if they do not like you. I really think it is important to win a friend back because if you used to do a lot of activities with them, it would not be the same if you are by yourself and you are just watching them play games with all their other friends. Also, if a friend does not like you, they may tell others: “Don’t talk to that girl!” and people may listen.

If they still don’t want to be your friend after all that, at least you know you tried your best, and maybe you can hope that things will get better in the future.