I was able to try out the new Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone (EverythingTechGear.com), which works with your phone. To use it, you have to download an app, but once that is done, let the singing begin!

One of the good things is the sound projection out of the microphone is clear and loud. It also has a very cool echo effect. I think this Bluetooth wireless karaoke setting works very well and is easy to set up.

I wasn’t able to get the selfie function to work. You need to have an iPhone that is a 4 or higher and an updated version of the iOS system, or an Android that is 6.0.

I think this is the best microphone yet!

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Javan Howard’s writers workshop students, Usdan Summer Camp for the Arts, Wheatley Heights