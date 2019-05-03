If you ever find yourself craving some coffee and vegan food, stop by The Witches Brew, a coffeehouse in West Hempstead. The Witches Brew has an abundance of vegan and vegetarian options for lunch, dinner and dessert.

There is also an extensive drink menu, with specialty teas, flavored coffees and cocoas. You can sip your weeping rose tea on a velvet couch while enjoying the warm atmosphere set with fairy lights, candles and vintage mismatched furniture.

Upon entering The Brew, you’ll be greeted by the friendliest of people and the most accommodating staff. I ask for their opinions between two things to order. And every time, they answer honestly, and I end up wanting another order, it was so good. Not only are the waiters amazing, the whole vibe there is super-quirky and comforting. Everything from the worn furniture and textured wallpaper to the music played and art displayed is unique and truly shows the personalities of the people working there.

At The Witches Brew there are two menus. You’ll first look at the drink menu, and you’ll be overwhelmed by the many intriguing options. Everything from exotic herbal teas to the homemade shaken sodas is yummy and unique. You can go the coffee route, indulging in blended iced coffees and frothy cappuccinos. After ordering your drink, you can order a meal or dessert. They have a very culturally diverse menu, showcasing Greek, Italian, Asian, Israeli, Indian and Mexican cuisines.

If you ever find yourself in West Hempstead and looking for a bite to eat, stop by The Witches Brew — you surely won’t regret it. Just as I have, you’ll undergo a life-changing experience.

Info: 311 Hempstead Tpke., West Hempstead, 516-489-9482

Maria Lennon and Erica Schultheis’ writing club, Candlewood Middle School, Dix Hills