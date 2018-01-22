TODAY'S PAPER
Kidsday

Teacher’s words to live by help us become better people

Kidsday reporter Amber McDonald takes these special classroom

Kidsday reporter Amber McDonald takes these special classroom sayings to heart. Photo Credit: Tia Albig

By Amber McDonald Kidsday Reporter
Words to live by are important, so you can understand certain things. Have you heard of “Albigisms”? They are quotes that my teacher, Mrs. Tia Albig, lives by. More importantly, they are a set of quotes that can boost your self-esteem. Words to live by can change who you are and make you a better person.

Here’s an example of an Albigism: “Be your best you.” Being your best version means you are waking up in the morning and saying, “I am going to have a great day, because I am going to do my best.”

Another Albigism that I really like is “Live in the moment.” Living in the moment means you are not worrying about what is happening next, but you are looking at the bright side of the moment you are living in.

Here’s one other Albigism that I like very much. “It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice.” This is one that I think everyone should know. This one means it doesn’t matter if you are popular, it matters if you are nice.

Use these words to live by to help you become a better person and always be kind. That way, life will be much easier.

