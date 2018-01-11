TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 43° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 43° Good Evening
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Working at my mom’s flower shop is busy but fun

Kidsday reporter Matthew Montesanto working in his mom's

Kidsday reporter Matthew Montesanto working in his mom's flower shop in Nesconset. Photo Credit: Bridgette Montesanto

By Matthew Montesanto Kidsday Reporter
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Hanging out with my mom at her flower shop is a lot of fun.

I wake up at 7 a.m. to go to work with mom. Since we live in West Islip, it can take about 30 minutes to get to Nesconset where the shop is. I get there and I go to work right away by sweeping the floor. I then cut some flowers and put them in the buckets of water.

One of my favorite things to do is to help the customers pick out flowers, and then I have my mom make the flower arrangements. I also have to take the trash out. I can make from $50 to $75 a day. There are also days when I help make deliveries. I like working Saturdays the best — the store is always busy.

Before leaving, I have to sweep up one more time because there is always an end-of-the-day mess. On the way home we stop off and get something to eat.

A day in my mom’s flower shop is always fun. Come in and visit — it’s Towers Flowers, 246 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset. Call 631-979-8848.

By Matthew Montesanto Kidsday Reporter
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Family

Kevin James attends See Kevin James, more LI fun this weekend
When a meteor transforms Susan Murphy, voiced by 50 new shows streaming on Netflix for kids
40 Rocklyn Ave., Lynbrook, 516-599-7757, funstationusa.com. Hours and Warm up with 46 indoor places to play on LI
'Teen Titans Go' movie trailer
Baby shower cupcakes for a girl and boy 14 Pinterest parenting trends for 2018
There are many freebies for kids on Long 17 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE