Hanging out with my mom at her flower shop is a lot of fun.

I wake up at 7 a.m. to go to work with mom. Since we live in West Islip, it can take about 30 minutes to get to Nesconset where the shop is. I get there and I go to work right away by sweeping the floor. I then cut some flowers and put them in the buckets of water.

One of my favorite things to do is to help the customers pick out flowers, and then I have my mom make the flower arrangements. I also have to take the trash out. I can make from $50 to $75 a day. There are also days when I help make deliveries. I like working Saturdays the best — the store is always busy.

Before leaving, I have to sweep up one more time because there is always an end-of-the-day mess. On the way home we stop off and get something to eat.

A day in my mom’s flower shop is always fun. Come in and visit — it’s Towers Flowers, 246 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset. Call 631-979-8848.