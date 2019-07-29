TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Sweeping up hair and soaking in knowledge at the hair salon

Kidsday reporter Giavanna Battista, of Udall Road Middle

Kidsday reporter Giavanna Battista, of Udall Road Middle School, West Islip, works in her mom's hair salon. Photo Credit: Battista family

By Giavanna Battista Kidsday Reporter
Print

Imagine being 12 years old and working at a hair salon. Well, I cannot only imagine that, I am the lucky 12-year-old who works there! My mother owns a salon in West Islip. You may think this is an easy job, but it is not. It takes a lot of stamina and responsibility.

Some of those responsibilities are physically challenging. For example, you must always be on your feet. I stand for hours at a time. Keeping up with all the hair on the floor is another challenge. I have to sweep the hair and keep the stations neat and clean.

Towels are another challenge. I make sure that old towels are picked up and that clean towels are available at every station. I also change the dye supply, mop and vacuum the floor and empty the garbage. If it is not too busy, I even check clients out at the front counter.

Even though there are many challenges in this job, I have learned many great things. I have learned how to color hair and even how to cut hair. Of course, I can’t really do all this on people until I go to a school and become certified. I plan on attending BOCES in high school, where I can then get my license. After I get my license, I can work on clients with my mom at her salon.

I can’t wait to be a part of the hair stylist staff. I have always dreamed of working with my mother. Now that she has her own salon, my dream has finally come true.

Jeanette Merola and Janet Renganeschi's sixth-grade class, Udall Road Middle School, West Islip

By Giavanna Battista Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Head to Coopers Beach on Meadow Lane in See a drive-in movie, more LI fun this week
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 best places for families on LI
Dickey's Barbecue Pit (305 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence)ON 24 places where kids eat free on LI
Aimei Aige, 4, from Huntington LI kids' unique names and the stories behind them
Giovanna Goodman, 2, of Commack and Charlotte Fallon, LI restaurants offering fun experiences for kids
Abby Claps, 11, of Kings Park splashes around 24 ways to enjoy summer on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search