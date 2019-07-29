Imagine being 12 years old and working at a hair salon. Well, I cannot only imagine that, I am the lucky 12-year-old who works there! My mother owns a salon in West Islip. You may think this is an easy job, but it is not. It takes a lot of stamina and responsibility.

Some of those responsibilities are physically challenging. For example, you must always be on your feet. I stand for hours at a time. Keeping up with all the hair on the floor is another challenge. I have to sweep the hair and keep the stations neat and clean.

Towels are another challenge. I make sure that old towels are picked up and that clean towels are available at every station. I also change the dye supply, mop and vacuum the floor and empty the garbage. If it is not too busy, I even check clients out at the front counter.

Even though there are many challenges in this job, I have learned many great things. I have learned how to color hair and even how to cut hair. Of course, I can’t really do all this on people until I go to a school and become certified. I plan on attending BOCES in high school, where I can then get my license. After I get my license, I can work on clients with my mom at her salon.

I can’t wait to be a part of the hair stylist staff. I have always dreamed of working with my mother. Now that she has her own salon, my dream has finally come true.

Jeanette Merola and Janet Renganeschi's sixth-grade class, Udall Road Middle School, West Islip