Bodybuilding with my dad: Never too early to start

Kidsday reporter Gabriel Lewner and his dad, Andrew,

Kidsday reporter Gabriel Lewner and his dad, Andrew, work out with kettlebells. Photo Credit: Lewner family

By Gabriel Lewner Kidsday Reporter
I like to work out with my dad. He has been working out for many years and has huge muscles. My dad teaches me how to do some of the exercises that he does so that I can be strong and muscular like him.

Some of our favorite exercises are battle ropes, kettlebells, pushups, pullups and pulldowns. During the summer, we also swim laps every day. I enjoy bodybuilding with my dad because it gets me into good shape and makes me better at sports. I also enjoy bodybuilding because I have a good time hanging out with my dad!

