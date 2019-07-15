Last week we were able to meet some of society’s most influential women at the Power Women breakfast at Tribeca Grill in Manhattan. This event was hosted by WrapWomen. Their mission is to empower women and fight for gender equality. Some of the amazing women we got to meet were actress and model Emily Ratajkowski, first lady of New York City Chirlane McCray, the CEO of Tribeca Enterprises Jane Rosenthal, Glamour magazine editor-in-chief Samantha Barry, and actresses Mariam Shor, and Annie Parisse. Besides being Kidsday reporters, we also are members of Girls on the Run. The mission of the club is to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident using a fun, experience-based curriculum which creatively integrates running. This breakfast was perfect for us. Here are some of the wonderful things they shared with us:

Emily Ratajkowski is a very inspiring advocate for gender equality as well as getting women’s voice heard. She covered topics in our interview such as wearing what you want, whether it is provocative or not, and only wear what fits you in your comfort zone. She also told us to make sure we don’t post pictures that will get misinterpreted. Honestly, that's really good advice for our generation.

She gave us great career advice about working in a professional environment. She posts a lot on her Instagram about how women can be beautiful and still be feminists. We asked her if she thinks that she influences social justice for women. She told us that she hopes that she influences many women and girls. Emily believes that all women should be able to wear anything they want without being judged or demeaned. Furthermore, she feels that women are considered less or more significant based on how they carry themselves and strongly believes that this should not be so.

Jane Rosenthal was very funny in the interview she laughed a lot. Jane spoke about how her inspiration was her parents and how they influenced her to become an advocate for women's equality. She also gave us some helpful advice. She said to relax! She told us to ask ourselves if any problem is going to matter tomorrow? In a week? In a year? Jane wants to meet all of the people working behind the scenes who are making changes. She wants to be the future not the past!

Chirlane McCray, the first lady of New York City was inspiring. She spoke with us about how she tries to help others have a voice and an opinion that can be heard. She spoke about her childhood experience and that she wanted to be heard. Her most helpful hint from growing up is that she is observant about whom she’s around. Sometimes people don’t speak up. It is important for everyone to be included in the conversation. An obstacle that she overcame was learning to speak in public. She also uses some of her experiences as a child, pleasant and unpleasant, to help mold her into the person she is. For example, she has good memories of going to the Girls Club as a child. She says that was a great memory and she hopes to be able to provide similar opportunities for all children. Chirlane also said that she wanted to meet the amazing women of the past like poet Maya Angelou and diplomat and activist Eleanor Roosevelt, especially if they were combined into one person!

Annie Parisse told us that she grew up thinking that women rights movement had already happened. When she started working, she realized that there was not pay equality, and how much less often women stories are told. She had a revelation that the struggle was still happening and she was being affected. Also, becoming a mom made her see how society actually takes care of different kinds of families, and it isn't fair. Lastly, she told us that being pretty isn't what being a woman is about. Just be yourself. Don't worry about being judged, spend time focusing on your goals

We talked with actress Miriam Shor about going back in time to when she was a teen. She told us to not worry about the small stuff, because in the end it will all work out. This guidance was very much appreciated, and we think it is perfect for the situations we face.

Finally, we got to meet Samantha Barry. She is from Ireland and told us about how hard it is to it was to fight to get equal pay from the men. Samantha added that she was the person in the room who would speak her mind and didn't care what anyone thought. We were wondering if she could meet one woman in history, who would it be. Some of her female role models are first ladies Jackie Kennedy and Michelle Obama. She is greatly influenced by Kennedy and also told us she was awe-struck the first time she met Michelle!

We were so inspired by the revolutionary women we met. All of their stories about overcoming barriers gave us ideas. We hope that one day all women are treated as equals. We as young girls hope to help achieve this goal and carry it on to future generations. Because of this experience we will do the best we can to be advocates for womens rights.