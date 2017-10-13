I wrestle against kids who are much older than me, sometimes ninth-graders. Wrestling is a hard enough sport, but wrestling kids five years older than me just makes it that much more challenging.
I know that wrestling older kids helps me become a better wrestler, but sometimes it is really hard. I can feel that they are stronger physically, and they are usually taller and sometimes more experienced.
Sometimes I like wrestling against older kids, because when I win, I feel really great about myself. But even if I don’t win, I know that I got there only because I practiced and never gave up.
If there are any young wrestlers in my position, remember these three things:
1. You can do whatever you set your mind to do.
2. Losing isn’t a bad thing; learn from your mistakes.
3. And the most important thing is to never give up.
