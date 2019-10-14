Pinning down the secrets of wrestling

Wrestling requires practice and dedication to get better. That goes for all wrestlers, whether you are a veteran or a beginner.

I have been wrestling for three years. I do club wrestling outside and I look forward to competing on my school team when I get older. Wrestling is in my family. My dad, brother and uncle have wrestled. I have used these tips to get better at this sport. Always remember: wrestling doesn’t just click, you always need to be working at it and putting your best foot forward.

One tip is to analyze and watch video. Have someone record your matches. Watching video helps you see where you make mistakes or where you do the right thing. Review video with your coach or teammates. You will not just get criticism but you can ask them what you should or should not have done. Video from any type of match works, whether it is preseason, scrimmage or simply wrestling on your own time or with a teammate.

Another tip: When you work out, go over moves and to learn new things. Working out helps with the struggle of staying in your weight class and it helps you get stronger. Working out is also good for your overall health and other sports as well. Going over stuff you have already learned is amazing. You get comfortable with moves you have learned, and that is one of the best things you can do. You should have a nice diverse variety of moves you know and can execute well. That’s what can win a match.

Finally, in the off-season, you should look into wrestling camps, which help a ton with learning new things and people.

