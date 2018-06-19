You know when you go back to school after summer break and you want to tell your friends all about your summer but you can’t remember what you did? You should do what I do. I keep a journal.

This is going to be the third year in a row that I am doing it, and I am so glad that I do. Every night before I go to bed, I sit down with my journal and write down all that I did and all I was thinking about all day.

This doesn’t just keep track over what you did over the summer, it also lets you do something every now and then during the day. My parents like that I do it, and they are very respectful of my privacy and never look in it. Journal-writing is for everyone. You probably already have a notebook lying around your house, too.

If you are like me, I think you should consider writing in a journal. It is so much fun to look back on what I was doing two years ago, and these memories will probably mean even more to me when I get older.

Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook