TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Morning
83° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Journal-writing helps me remember all my activities

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kimberly Te, Manhasset

By Jordan Marvelli Kidsday Reporter
Print

You know when you go back to school after summer break and you want to tell your friends all about your summer but you can’t remember what you did? You should do what I do. I keep a journal.

This is going to be the third year in a row that I am doing it, and I am so glad that I do. Every night before I go to bed, I sit down with my journal and write down all that I did and all I was thinking about all day.

This doesn’t just keep track over what you did over the summer, it also lets you do something every now and then during the day. My parents like that I do it, and they are very respectful of my privacy and never look in it. Journal-writing is for everyone. You probably already have a notebook lying around your house, too.

If you are like me, I think you should consider writing in a journal. It is so much fun to look back on what I was doing two years ago, and these memories will probably mean even more to me when I get older.

Stefanie Baldante’s fifth-grade class, W.S. Mount Elementary School, Stony Brook

By Jordan Marvelli Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Jade Lichtenstein, 11, from Brooklyn, feeds the Fallow 16 things you didn't know about the LI Game Farm
Cousins excited to explore the fire island lighthouse. Share your favorite family memories
Marco turns 1! Your baby's first year: Photo shoots, smash cakes, more
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland
Splish Splash (2549 Splish Splash Dr., Calverton) is 50 places every LI family should check out
In the 1950s Eisenhower years, conservative boy names Most popular baby names: 1900-today