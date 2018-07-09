Writing music makes me a better student

I love writing music. It relaxes me and it also improves my grades.

I play the piano and the violin, but I like to write songs on the piano. It helps me experience more notes and try to blend them together. It also improves my musical brain — it helps me identify more notes.

Violin is my favorite instrument because the notes are just like the piano, but I don’t have to worry about chords and other hard notes I see in piano. I have participated in NYSSMA and Nassau County Orchestra.

I started playing some notes on a piano and then I started to make up more notes and then I created a song. I’m thinking of doing another song because it relaxes me and it helps me develop my brain. I spend 20 to 30 minutes practicing piano.

Writing music helps me concentrate and get good grades. Whenever I’m stressed out, I just play one of my songs, and then I feel better about myself. I like pop music and hope to either be a musician or singer when I get older.

Colleen Topping’s sixth-grade class, Manor Oaks Elementary School, New Hyde Park