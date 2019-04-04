Writing prompts are fun, creative ways to write a story. A writing prompt can begin with a few words or a sentence or two that leads the writer to continue the story. It is limited only by the imagination of the writer. Here are a few examples of writing prompts and their stories:

Your biggest fear is being left behind. Today that fear will become a reality.

It was a day just like any other. I woke up, got ready for school and hopped on the bus. I had an ordinary school day — nothing special happened. I got home, did my homework and ate dinner with my family. And then I went to bed. When I woke up the next morning, my whole world had left me behind! Having no memory of the night before, I found myself living 100 years in the future!

A character finds a weird-looking egg while walking in the woods. When they take it home, they never could have guessed what was inside!

A girl was walking in the forest one day to clear her mind, when all of a sudden, something fell on her head from the tree above her. She picked it up and it was a strange-looking egg. It was bright purple, and in the shape of a peanut. She didn’t know what was inside, but she really wanted to find out.

She took it home and put it in a fish tank with a lamp above it. She wondered what it could be. Why would it fall from a tree? What egg falls from a tree beside a bird’s? This definitely wasn’t a bird’s egg. Maybe it was a rare space alien. Before she could think of any more theories, the egg burst open without warning. A mutant bird came out! But one thing was even more off: the bird was the same color as the eggshell. It was a bright purple mutant bird!

She had to get it out of her house before anyone saw, or before it damaged anything. She took the fish tank and opened her window. The mutant was crawling around in the tank, but soon after it was dumped out of the window and it hit the ground below. But what was even more unusual was that it didn’t die. She watched it crawl away into the bush next to her house. That was the most confusing day of her life.

Rosemary Meehan's eighth-grade class, Maria Regina School, Seaford