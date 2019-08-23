TODAY'S PAPER
Xplore Family Fun Center is a great place for indoor play

Kidsday reporters Melina Kabana, left, and Athena Groom

Kidsday reporters Melina Kabana, left, and Athena Groom of Jericho Elementary School, Centereach, at Xplore Family Fun Center in Port Jefferson Station. Photo Credit: Groom family

By Athena Groom and Melina Kabana Kidsday Reporters
We visited Xplore at Port Jefferson Station.

Xplore, in the location of the old “Fun For All,” is an indoor amusement center for kids that just celebrated its first anniversary.

At Xplore there is so much to do. There are three bounce houses, two soft playgrounds, an obstacle course and a climbing slide. The have a Laser Frenzy maze area, too. Kids can win prizes by playing games in the arcade section and earning tickets. There are about 35 arcade games. They also have a soft toddler zone for kids 3 and younger.

We tried the bounce houses and even had a race in the obstacle course. There is so much to do, and we had a great time. We highly recommend Xplore to every family that’s looking to spend some hours keeping busy. We can’t wait to go back. Remember to wear your socks! No shoes or sneakers allowed.

Info: Xplore Family Fun Center, 200 Wilson St., Port Jefferson Station, xplorekids.com

Rating: 5 smiles out of 5

Angela Mile's fourth-grade class, Jericho Elementary School, Centereach

