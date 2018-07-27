TODAY'S PAPER
Take this Yankees trivia quiz

Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera tips his cap to

Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera tips his cap to the fans after his last game as a player at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 26, 2013. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara

By Dylen Paone Kidsday Reporter
The Yankees are one of the most well-known baseball teams in the world, but even their fans don’t know everything about them. Yankee fans like me have trouble with these trivia facts. Here are some mind-blowing facts about the Yankees.

1. Who is the all-time home run leader for the Yankees?

2. Which player wore No. 3?

3. Which Yankees player had the most home runs in a season?

4. Which player on the Yankees has the most stolen bases in history?

5. How many World Series have the Yankees won?

6. Which Yankees player has won the most World Series?

7. What year did the Yankees win their first World Series?

8. Who is the Yankees’ current manager?

9. Which Yankees pitcher has the most saves?

10. Which player has the most hits as a Yankee?

11. Which player has the longest hitting streak in Yankee and MLB history?

12. What was the Yankees’ first team name?

Answers: 1) Babe Ruth, 2) Ruth, 3) Roger Maris: 61 homers in 1961, 4) Derek Jeter, 5) 27, 6) Yogi Berra, 7) 1923, 8) Aaron Boone, 9) Mariano Rivera, 10) Derek Jeter, 11) Joe DiMaggio, 12) Highlanders

