I had the chance to play with Yeti, Set, Go! (PlayMonster) It is a game for two to four kids, but it is also fun to play by yourself.

The game board is a mountain that you have to put together. The object of the game is to try to get the meatballs into the holes by hitting the Yeti’s head. When you hit his head, the Yeti kicks the meatball into the hole. The goal is to race the other players to the top of the mountain. The first person to the top wins.

A kid could put the game together, but I would probably have a parent watch just to make sure you are doing it correctly. One drawback to this game is that the meatballs are round and small and can get caught in small places that you can’t reach when you kick them off the board. That’s not fun.

I would give Yeti, Set, Go! 4 out of 5 smiles because there were a lot of meatballs to get off the floor at the end of the game, and it was hard to put together. However, the quality of the plastic mountain was very good. Although it is not highly likely, you could also get hit by a flying meatball!

Ages: 5 and older

Rating: 4 smiles out of 5

Beth Darrell’s fourth-grade class, Pulaski Road Elementary School, East Northport