Our East End YMCA is the best. There are so many great activities for kids to enjoy.

As you may know, the YMCA has swimming, water fitness and a gym. In Sag Harbor we call our Y the rec center. Some special programs include the junior lifeguard program. Being a lifeguard in the Hamptons is no joke, since we are swimming in the ocean, which can be super-dangerous. Our school also uses the Y for swim team practice and meets. The elementary school kids get to go to the Y for gym class sometimes.

They also have a great summer day camp. At the YMCA day camp, children learn leadership skills and develop self confidence in a safe and accepting environment, according to the website. A youth and teen program teaches kids about staying active and developing healthy habits.

My favorite thing to do is just swim in the pool. Year after year, it is always the same people working and playing at the Y, which makes it such a special place. The YMCA is a strong community, made up of people of all ages and from every way of life.

Info: 2 Gingerbread Lane, East Hampton, ymcali.org

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor