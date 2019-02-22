TODAY'S PAPER
37° Good Morning
SEARCH
37° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

Yo Blossom is a cool place for frozen yogurt

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kathleen Tehn-Addy, Wheatley Heights

By Donovan Lebrun Kidsday Reporter
Print

Yo Blossom is a perfect place in Glen Cove for a delicious frozen yogurt.

There are many types of flavors, toppings and more! The flavors include vanilla, blueberry and strawberry yogurt. On the menu, Yo Blossom has lemon tart, matcha green tea, chocolate, cookies and cream with Oreo, mango and banana.

My favorite toppings are chocolate and blueberry. These are the tastiest flavors and toppings I like for Yo Blossom. Yo Blossom is a perfect place for premium frozen yogurt in Glen Cove. But if you want even more, you can also get shakes and smoothies.

You can get all this good stuff at 214 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove.

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove

By Donovan Lebrun Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Narwals, or unicorns of the sea, are the The hottest new toys your kids may be asking for this year
Families can take a hike to see the 7 must-see natural wonders on LI
The Nature Center at Jones Beach State Park Marine Mammal Festival, more LI fun this week
Plaza Theatrical Productions is putting on performances of 36 fun things to do on LI during February winter break
AGES All WHERE Click 16 birthday freebies for kids, adults on LI
"Hibachi" is one of the items is one Classic LI restaurants your kids will like