Yo Blossom is a perfect place in Glen Cove for a delicious frozen yogurt.

There are many types of flavors, toppings and more! The flavors include vanilla, blueberry and strawberry yogurt. On the menu, Yo Blossom has lemon tart, matcha green tea, chocolate, cookies and cream with Oreo, mango and banana.

My favorite toppings are chocolate and blueberry. These are the tastiest flavors and toppings I like for Yo Blossom. Yo Blossom is a perfect place for premium frozen yogurt in Glen Cove. But if you want even more, you can also get shakes and smoothies.

You can get all this good stuff at 214 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove.

Melissa Harechmak’s fifth-grade class, Landing Elementary School, Glen Cove