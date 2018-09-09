Have you ever tried Yonanas? Well, if you have never ever tried Yonanas, let us tell you about it!

The Yonanas maker is an ice cream maker that obviously makes ice cream but is healthy. Yonanas uses only fruits and no added sugar. So we decided to test it out with our assistant principal, Mrs. Raegan Hololob.

To make the ice cream you will need a handful of ingredients. The first but most important ingredients are bananas. You need only one if you are only making a small batch. The bananas are what give the ice cream a more creamy feel so it feels like ice cream. Also you will need frozen mixed fruits. You can add any types of fruits you want. Lastly if you want something extra, you can get some toppings. For example, you can add chocolate syrup or colored sprinkles.

Once we were done with making this, we decided to let some of the teachers try it to see what they thought of it. We first let our own teacher Mr. Michael MacKenzie review the ice cream. He said that “the ice cream was delicious” and it reminded him of a smoothie.

Next we let one of the fifth-grade teachers, Dana Rollins, try it. She said it had a great texture. She also said, “Since I am lactose-intolerant, it is nice to finally be able to eat ice cream without having to worry about some dairy [milk].”

Another teacher we let try it was Mr. Arthur Rivera. He thought it was so good that if he owned a restaurant, he would put Yonanas on the menu. He also told us that “since I am a diabetic, it is nice to have a nice, tasty treat without sugar.”

Most people, kids and adults, agree: It’s delicious. Want one? Visit yonanas.com

Allison Krieb and Mike MacKenzie’s sixth-grade class, Longwood Middle School, Middle Island