In a family that loves playing sports, I travel all over

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Julie Huang, Woodbury

By Angelina Calderone Kidsday Reporter
When you’re the third child, and youngest, in your family, you have to go to all the sports games and tournaments of your older siblings. Sometimes it’s fun, but not all the time. My sister is 16 and my brother is 13.

When the family is going, that means I am going, too. We have gone to different towns and states. Some places I have been to are Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, upstate New York and all over Long Island. When we travel by car, my brother and sister get the window seats and I am stuck in the middle.

I love traveling with my family, though. I love to support my siblings. If we are attending a game in a different state, we go back to the hotel after the games and we usually play hotel tag, or I play with the players’ siblings.

The last place I went to was Massachusetts for my brother’s lacrosse game, but the good thing about that was I got to go to Maine afterward to see my cousins. Making the best of being dragged everywhere is how I roll.

