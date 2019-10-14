I'm the only girl on my football team

I have had a love for football since I was very young.

I always wanted to be on a football team, so I turned my dream into a reality. Out of all the sports teams I’ve played for, football was my favorite. Although I am the only girl on the team, I have loved every part of it, from the drills to the games.

I play defensive end, receiver and running back. Defensive end is my favorite position.

Long term, I hope to play football in college, and my top choice is Penn State.

I never struggled with the haters, and that is because I don’t care what they think. Once I made the team, I was treated as part of the team, and that is all that has mattered to me.

Roland Clark’s seventh-grade English class, Merrick Avenue Middle School