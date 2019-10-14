TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

I'm the only girl on my football team

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kyla Anderson, Stony

Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Kyla Anderson, Stony Brook

By Yolina Bastien Kidsday Reporter
Print

I have had a love for football since I was very young.

I always wanted to be on a football team, so I turned my dream into a reality. Out of all the sports teams I’ve played for, football was my favorite. Although I am the only girl on the team, I have loved every part of it, from the drills to the games.

I play defensive end, receiver and running back. Defensive end is my favorite position.

Long term, I hope to play football in college, and my top choice is Penn State.

I never struggled with the haters, and that is because I don’t care what they think. Once I made the team, I was treated as part of the team, and that is all that has mattered to me.

Roland Clark’s seventh-grade English class, Merrick Avenue Middle School

By Yolina Bastien Kidsday Reporter

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Joyce Raimondo led a workshop for kids on Oct. Children taught Jackson Pollock's drip painting method
The Rise of the Jack O'Lanterns at Old 27 spooktacular things to do this fall on LI
Plenty of ripe apples will be available The best family fall festivals on LI
Celebrate autumn at the Long Island Fall Festival Long Island Fall Festival, more fun this week
Alec Oldis (left),8, of Port Washington, along with Not-too-scary haunted houses, trails for kids on LI
Kids can build, code and play with R2-D2, Start shopping now: Top toy trends for 2019 holiday season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search