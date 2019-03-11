Should each player on sport teams get the same amount of playing time?

I think they should when they are playing on developmental teams. One reason for this is that kids should get an opportunity to play the same amount of time so they can excel at that sport. The worst person on the team should get the same amount of playing time as the best. You can’t improve your skills sitting on the bench.

Whenever I play soccer, everyone on the team gets the same amount of playing time, regardless if she or he is good or bad. The coach doesn’t leave anyone out. He gives each of us an opportunity to get better at soccer.

My second reason for this is that kids should play against their own difficulty level. In my elementary school basketball team there were four levels. Each level was based on skill and ability in basketball. When we had a game, each level of the basketball team played the same amount of time.

In conclusion, every player on sports teams should get the same amount of playing time.

Karen Murillo’s sixth-grade class, Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School 74, Bayside