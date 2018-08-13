TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Morning
72° Good Morning
LifestyleFamilyKidsday

YouTube vs. Netflix: What do you like to watch?

Photo Credit: Kidsday staff artist / Lingfei Zhao, Syosset

By Lauren Borenstein Kidsday Reporter
Print

Lots of kids love watching their favorite videos and movies. But which one is better? I surveyed 87 fourth-grade kids to find out if they like YouTube or Netflix more. Here are my results:

YouTube: 63

Netflix: 24

Looks like YouTube won. If you think Netflix is better, that’s fine — I won’t tell you that YouTube is better or get into a fight with you. If you like YouTube better, congrats. And all you Netflix lovers, it’s not really a competition. It’s just a fun thing. I think they are both for entertaining you.

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park

By Lauren Borenstein Kidsday Reporter

More Family

Newsday got an inside look on Aug. 3, Kids and teens volunteer as dog walkers
Keep your eraser and sharpener together in this Back-to-school trends your kids will be clamoring for
Country Fair Entertainment (3351 Rte. 112, Medford) features 15 family day trips on Long Island
Kids play in the water, Scotty's Fishing Station, 8 family-friendly waterfront restaurants on LI
It's a miniature--or larger than life--rendition of the 24 back-to-school backpacks
Laura Strobel and the Espey family -- Matthew, 18 things you didn't know about Adventureland