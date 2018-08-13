Lots of kids love watching their favorite videos and movies. But which one is better? I surveyed 87 fourth-grade kids to find out if they like YouTube or Netflix more. Here are my results:

YouTube: 63

Netflix: 24

Looks like YouTube won. If you think Netflix is better, that’s fine — I won’t tell you that YouTube is better or get into a fight with you. If you like YouTube better, congrats. And all you Netflix lovers, it’s not really a competition. It’s just a fun thing. I think they are both for entertaining you.

Meredith Marin’s fourth-grade class, Birch Lane Elementary School, Massapequa Park