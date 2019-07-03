Three great Sag Harbor ice cream shops

If you’re coming to the Sag Harbor and looking for the best ice cream places to go to during a hot day, then I can help you find the best one to go to. The kids in my grade have voted their choice of the best three places to go. The votes are in, and here are the best places! The top three are BuddhaBerry, Big Olaf’s and Yummylicious! Let’s get into specifics:

BuddhaBerry (125 Main St.; buddhaberry.com ) is a frozen yogurt place with tons of different flavors. They also include vegan and dairy-free options in their menu. Some of my favorite flavors are Triple Cookie Smash Up, Pink Cupcake, Peppermint Bark, BuddhaBerry’s Best Berry and Vanilla Custard. They have a lot of cool toppings like candy, healthy options like chia seeds, and cookies. They also offer coffee, waffles, bubble drinks and crepes.

Big Olaf’s (8 Wharf St.) is an ice cream place on the Long Wharf. They sell classic flavors such as strawberry, chocolate, vanilla and more. They have so many toppings, almost as many as BuddhaBerry. They also sell waffle cones dipped in chocolate with sprinkles or plain. It’s so delicious. It’s a good way to cool down in the sweltering hot summer sun.

The last but not the least place is Yummylicious (2 Main St.; yummylicioussagharbor.com). There are so many interesting and unique flavors like playdough, cotton candy and mint chocolate chip. You can get the sprinkle cone, the cookie cone or a plain one. The toppings include gummies, hot fudge, caramel and more. Inside Yummylicious there are colorful bubble lights on the ceiling, which makes it look so futuristic. The bright colors really pop. It’s nice to walk to the beach across the street and cool down by the water.

I hope you go these places when you come to Sag Harbor and enjoy the ice cream you get. They're all super-cool and very delicious.

Eileen Caulfield and Tara O'Malley's sixth-grade class, Pierson Middle School, Sag Harbor