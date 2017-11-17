TODAY'S PAPER
Zebras are my favorite animal

Kidsday reporter Lauren Piscazzi with her zebras. Photo Credit: Piscazzi family

By Lauren Piscazzi  Kidsday Reporter
I collect zebras because I think they are cool and friendly.

Plains zebras are found on the savannas from Sudan to northern Zimbabwe in eastern Africa. They eat shrubs, herbs, twigs, leaves, fruit, crops, roots and tree bark. Zebras are part of the Equidae family along with horses and donkeys.

I have a six stuffed zebras. Their names are Carline, Amanda, Puff, Pumpkin, Summer and Berry. I got my first zebra in elementary school. They sleep with me every night (until I push them off). Zebras are special to me because they’re my favorite animal and those are my favorite colors.

