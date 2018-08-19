Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Our backyard adventures on a zip line

Photo Credit: Kidsday illustration / Lilly Chai, St. James

By Nick Beeker and Sebastian Morales Kidsday Reporters
Zip lining is fun to do, but it can also be a little dangerous for kids who don’t know how. You have to be cautious. Please don’t do this on your own! Make sure your parents make it with you, and check it out before you use it.

Sebastian had a zip line in his backyard. To make it, we connected a cable line between two trees. After that we tied a wooden seat to the cable with rope. To hold on, there were metal handlebars. As one of our friends said, it was really safe, but you still had to hold on tight.

To begin the zip line, we would need to push off a platform to gain speed. Once you got up to speed, you went zooming. At the end, you had to put your feet up so you wouldn’t hit the tree. As we improved our zip line, we added a platform on the other end and added stairs to make it easier to get down.

We had it up for a while, but we decided to take it down. But when it was up, it was so much fun.

Jillian Cagno and Deirdre Greenwald’s fifth-grade class, Tuckahoe School, Southampton

