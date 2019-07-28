TODAY'S PAPER
LI kids take a Zumba class with seniors

Kidsday reporters from Udall Road Middle School in

Kidsday reporters from Udall Road Middle School in West Islip took a Zumba class at Jefferson's Ferry retirement community in South Setauket. Photo Credit: Newsday/Pat Mullooly

By Allison Jablonski and Brendan O'Regan Kidsday Reporters
When you think of things to stay healthy, you may think of sports, eating healthy and going for walks, but when people get older many can’t always do things like running around a soccer field. So how do you stay healthy and active?

One answer is Zumba. For Kidsday, our entire class from Udall Road Middle School went to Jefferson’s Ferry,  a senior community in South Setauket, and took a Zumba class with some of the residents. Zumba is an aerobic fitness program done to dance music, combining memory and skill.

Our instructor was Lynda Schoettl, and she was amazing. She made it fun for the seniors and the Kidsday reporters. She taught us a lot of dance moves and before every song, we practiced the moves first. Allison was a big fan of the cha-cha and the mambo dance moves. Lynda was great on the stage leading us.  

We danced to many different songs. Two songs that really got us moving were “Havana” by Camila Cabello  and “Hula Hoop” by Omi. Those songs were very energetic and also fun and happy songs.

The seniors were so nice. After we finished our 45-minute workout we all hung out together, cooling down and talking. They asked us a lot of questions, such as where did we grow up, where did we go to school and how are we doing in school. It’s funny, we had a lot of same questions, and it was great to find out a lot about their lives. As much fun as the Zumba class was, the conversations with the seniors were just as enjoyable.

We all agreed if we were ever offered the chance to do this again, we would in a second! To work out with these amazing and fun seniors was unforgettable. We hope they liked working out with us, too. If your class is near a senior center or village, make it a class trip to visit these wonderful people.

Jeanette Merola and Janet Renganeschi's sixth-grade class, Udall Road Middle School, West Islip

