The annual KidsFest will take place Sept. 22 at Old Westbury Gardens.

The event will feature interactive activity tables, arts and crafts, games, bulb-planting activities, a 25-foot climbing wall, an interactive conservation water wheel, stick horse polo races, ladybug spinners, and more.

Hands-on activity tables will include the Astronomical Society of Long Island’s solar scope, the Long Island Aquarium’s touch tank, and the Friends of the Hempstead Plains’s seed art. Other participating organizations wil include the Boy Scouts of America, the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Whaling Museum & Education Center, Garvies Point Museum & Preserve, the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, the Bailey Arboretum, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“It’s our largest kids’ and family program that we offer at the gardens," says Lisa Reichenberger, director of education at Old Westbury Gardens. “Everything is environmental or health and wellness-oriented, so it’s really about getting kids to think about their local Long Island lifestyle in a completely new way.”

The event, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., will feature a 2:30 p.m. live show by children's performer Mister G. “He’s a Latin Grammy Award winner, who is also a storyteller,” notes Reichenberger. “And, he tries to build cultural gaps between kids in all different communities.”

Kidsfest is free with admission to Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Rd. The fees are $12 for adults; $10 seniors and students with valid ID, $7 for children 7 - 17, and free for children 6 and under. For more information, go to oldwestburygardens.org.