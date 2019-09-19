TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
LifestyleFamily

KidsFest coming to Old Westbury Gardens

Last year's KidsFest at Old Westbury Gardens.

Last year's KidsFest at Old Westbury Gardens. Photo Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

The annual KidsFest will take place Sept. 22 at Old Westbury Gardens.

The event will feature interactive activity tables, arts and crafts, games, bulb-planting activities, a 25-foot climbing wall, an interactive conservation water wheel, stick horse polo races, ladybug spinners, and more.

Hands-on activity tables will include the Astronomical Society of Long Island’s solar scope, the Long Island Aquarium’s touch tank, and the Friends of the Hempstead Plains’s seed art. Other participating organizations wil include the Boy Scouts of America, the Sagamore Hill National Historic Site, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Whaling Museum & Education Center, Garvies Point Museum & Preserve, the Vanderbilt Museum and Planetarium, the Bailey Arboretum, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“It’s our largest kids’ and family program that we offer at the gardens," says Lisa Reichenberger, director of education at Old Westbury Gardens. “Everything is environmental or health and wellness-oriented, so it’s really about getting kids to think about their local Long Island lifestyle in a completely new way.”

The event, which runs from noon to 4 p.m., will feature a 2:30 p.m. live show by children's performer Mister G. “He’s a Latin Grammy Award winner, who is also a storyteller,” notes Reichenberger. “And, he tries to build cultural gaps between kids in all different communities.”

Kidsfest is free with admission to Old Westbury Gardens, 71 Old Westbury Rd. The fees are $12 for adults; $10 seniors and students with valid ID, $7 for children 7 - 17, and free for children 6 and under. For more information, go to oldwestburygardens.org.

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Family

Kids can build, code and play with R2-D2, Start shopping now: Top toy trends for 2019 holiday season
One of the newest star characters from the Forky, Captain Marvel, more top Halloween costumes for kids
Lido Boulevard, Lido Beach, 516-571-7701, nwsdy.li/nickbeach. Hours- Daily: Where to skateboard, in-line skate on LI
The latest Sesame Street Live! production makes it's Sesame Street Live!, more LI fun this week
The Long Island Fair at Old Bethpage Village The best family fall festivals on LI
Caitlin Watters, 13, of Bethpage, works together with 11 ‘Escape’ rooms for families on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search