Kidz Bop Kids tour coming to the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

The show will also include a lip-sync showdown for parents to sing along to 90s hits.

The Kidz Bop Kids: Live 2018 Tour stops

The Kidz Bop Kids: Live 2018 Tour stops Aug. 12 at Jones Beach. Photo Credit: Kidz Bop

By Arlene Gross Special to Newsday
Print

If you want to sing and dance along to kids performing pop hits from the 1990s to today, you’ll want to make a beeline to the Kidz Bop Kids: Live 2018 Tour stopping Aug. 12 at Jones Beach.

Featuring performances by four kids ages 11 to 14, the tour, which kicked off last month, features the most ambitious stage design and choreography to date, say organizers.

“It’s a fun stage show with lots of dancing and props,” says Brian Reinert, a Kidz Bop spokesman. “They’re just having fun on the stage, and the fans can see themselves doing the same thing. Makes it a really different kind of interactive experience for the audience.”

The show will also include a lip-sync showdown for parents to sing along to 90s hits.

The show starts at 4 p.m. at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, 1600 Ocean Pkwy. in Wantagh.

Tickets, which range from $20 to $75, are available through livenation.com. There’s also a Silver VIP package upgrade for an additional $125, which includes a post-show meet-and-greet and photo op with Kidz Bop members, a private a capella performance and questions and answers from the Kidz Bop kids before the show, invitation to the preshow party, which includes snacks, beverages and a slime station, and a few take-home goodies.

The show will take place rain or shine.

