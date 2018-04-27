If you haven't cashed in Toys R Us gift cards, you're in luck. Kmart recently announced it will accept the gift cards in exchange for the retailer’s FREECASH reward program.

Simply bring in old or expired Toys R Us or Babies R Us gift cards and Kmart will give you $10 in FREECASH points, which can be applied toward any in-store purchase of $10 or more through July 31. This FREECASH reward is one-time-only offer, regardless of the number of gift cards exchanged or the previous value on the cards.

Kmart is also offering shoppers $5 FREECASH points toward any purchase of $5 or more in the store's toy department or online at Kmart.com. To apply for the Toy of the Month Program, text "TOY" to 56278 (message and data rates may apply). You'll receive the reward points the 15th of every month (points are valid through the 28th of the month).

Additionally, Kmart is running a 50 percent CASHBACK in points on diapers, wipes and training pants purchases through June 2, with a maximum of $20 CASHBACK in points per member. The points are valid for 14 days from the purchase date. Check to confirm if the store is participating in this program.

There are six Kmart stores on Long Island: Bohemia (5151 Sunrise Hwy.), Bridgehampton (2044 Montauk Hwy.), Farmingville (2280 North Ocean Ave.), Huntington (839 New York Ave.), Riverhead (605 Old Country Rd.) and West Babylon (1000 Montauk Hwy.).