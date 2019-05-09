Kraft may have the best Mother’s Day gift yet. The classic boxed macaroni and cheese company will pay up to $100 to cover the cost of a baby-sitter on Sunday so moms can enjoy some alone time.

According to the National Retail Federation, 75 percent of moms received cards, 67 percent received flowers and 55 percent were taken out to eat last Mother’s Day. But time away is what most moms really crave.

“We know the holiday doesn’t stop the challenges of motherhood — temper tantrums, sleepless nights and picky eaters,” said Sergio Eleuterio, head of marketing for Kraft, in a recent news release. “We are giving moms across the country the chance to have what they secretly really want: some time for themselves.”

Moms can simply submit their Mother's Day baby-sitter receipts at kraftmothersdayaway.com and Kraft will reimburse them up to $100 for their baby-sitting bill. Only one request per person, email or household address is allowed.

The promotion ends at 11:59 p.m. next Sunday or “while funds remain available.” The company capped the total payout to $50,000 (so 500 moms). Be sure to read the terms and conditions for instructions on what type of receipts or invoices are needed, and allow six to eight weeks for the payment to arrive. Moms can check the status of their submission at kraft.rebateresearch.com.