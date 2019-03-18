TODAY'S PAPER
New virtual reality ride debuts at Laser Bounce Family Fun Center in Levittown

Riders don headsets and sit in stationary chairs that move up, down and side-to-side.

Virtual Rabbids, pictured with rabbit on front, at Laser Bounce Family Fun Center in Levittown. Photo Credit: Ryan D’Amico

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A new virtual reality ride that makes participants feel like they are on a roller coaster has debuted at Laser Bounce Family Fun Center in Levittown.

Seated riders don virtual reality headsets on the ride called Virtual Rabbids. They can hold onto a bar in front of them as their stationary seat will move up and down and side to side as they “ride” through different scenes. A fan blows on riders to give them more of the sensation of forward motion.

“Virtual reality is the next biggest wave for arcades. It really gives you the feeling of being on a roller coaster ride,” says Laser Bounce vice president Andy Whiteman. “When that ride starts, they grab the bar.”

The ride costs $5 per person for a three-minute-long experience. Laser Bounce Family Fun Center is at 2710 Hempstead Tpke. in Levittown. For more information, call 516-342-1330 or laserbounce.net.

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

