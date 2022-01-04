The Q-Zar entertainment complex in Carle Place has reopened offering new video games, an axe-throwing area and a bar where guests can enjoy wine and craft beers after being shuttered for nearly two years.

Q-Zar closed its doors in March 2020 in compliance with state health mandates, according to Ryan D'Amico, the Q-Zar chief entertainment officer. It reopened under new ownership and completely updated in December 2021.

"We have had many customers that have been excited to see our renovations and relive their childhood experiences," says D'Amico.

Guests can now try the new axe-throwing venue, Q-Axe. Attendees can utilize four lanes for up to eight people using real axes on high-def digital targets; games range from standard ax throwing and a cricket-inspired version to an edition that involves matching throws, similar to the basketball-shooting game "HORSE." "Axe-throwing is by far my favorite," D’Amico says of all the new things to try.

Q-Zar has also evolved into a nightspot, with wine and a selection of craft IPAs on the menu, and no gameplay is required to take part.

