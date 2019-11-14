TODAY'S PAPER
A Latte Fun, a new indoor play area and cafe, to open in Huntington Station 

A Latte Fun in Huntington Station.

A Latte Fun in Huntington Station. Credit: Newsday/Beth Whitehouse

By Beth Whitehouse beth.whitehouse@newsday.com @BethWhitehouse1
A café and indoor playground called “A Latte Fun” is scheduled to open by early December in Huntington Station.

“It’s a café on one side with a coffee bar, pastries, light lunch and light breakfast. The other side is a fenced-in play area for kids,” says owner Teresa Gabriel of Commack, a former middle school English teacher who has two young children, Eva, 4, and Layla, 2. The play area offers a playhouse kitchen, a farmers market, a dress-up area, a train table and Legos. Plans also include children’s classes in yoga, music and dance. The venue will also offer birthday party packages.  

The target age is crawlers to age 7. When she had her first baby, she was always looking for places to socialize with her and other parents, Gabriel says. She says she is betting that A Latte Fun Indoor Play and Café will be a perfect place for play date meetups, especially through March, when “you’re kind of trapped indoors.”

The cost is $16 for the first child, $12 for a sibling and $10 for crawlers. A Latte Fun is at 570 E. Jericho Tpke., Huntington Station. For more information, call 917-617-6977 or visit alattefunlongisland.com.

Beth Whitehouse poses for an employee headshot at

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

